Air India Faces Steepest Peak Yet In Turnaround As Pilot Stalemate Continues

The Tata Group took over the reins of the beleaguered Air India from the government over 15 months ago, and all the efforts to turnaround the airline’s fortunes were implemented without many hiccups. That is until it changed policies for its workforce, or more specifically, the pilots.

Till now, the Tata Group's five-year transformation plan for the airline—Vihaan.AI—under which it placed a historic order of 470 aircraft, committed $400 million to completely refurbish existing aircraft, and $200 million for overhaul of information technology systems was taxiing smoothly.

But the 'take-off' or the second phase of the transformation plan is facing turbulence, as the airline seems to have missed a trick or two while offering new contracts to the pilots, who allege the latest terms and conditions favour the company, by forcing them to agree to open-ended clauses.

“We are objecting to the terms and conditions of the contract, which leaves space for the airline to amend and change the clauses in future. What are my entitlements, rights and leave policy?” a union representative told BQ Prime.

The two unions—Indian Pilots’ Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association—claim to represent more than 1,000 pilots out of the nearly 1,800 pilots with the airline.