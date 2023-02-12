Aero India Set To Take Off, Dazzling Aerial Displays On The Cards

The DRDO pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones including Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, and Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems, it was stated.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. will display a 'Aatmanirbhar Formation' flight of 15 helicopters consisting of all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter, 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter.