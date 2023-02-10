Adidas Says Loss May Hit €700 Million If Yeezy Shoes Unsold

The sportswear group terminated its lucrative design partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in late October after he made a series of antisemitic and racist remarks. Adidas had become heavily dependent on the Yeezy line, which it dubbed one of the most successful in the industry’s history, and it took weeks of deliberations inside the company before it finally terminated the partnership. Other retailers such as Gap Inc. moved much quicker to sever ties.