Adani Ports Recoups All Losses Since Hindenburg Report As Group Stock Surge Continues

Adani Group stocks continued their surge after the Supreme Court panel didn't find any regulatory failure in the in the Adani-Hindenburg case.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. climbed 7.7% as of 10:11 a.m. hitting Rs 778.50 apiece, becoming the first of the group's 10 listed stocks to recoup all losses after the Hindenburg allegations.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. led Tuesday's surge with more than 12% gains in the morning trading. ACC Ltd. gained the least among the group companies.