Adani Ports Recoups All Losses Since Hindenburg Report As Group Stock Surge Continues
Group stocks continue to rally after the Supreme Court panel didn't find any regulatory failure in the Adani-Hindenburg case.
Adani Group stocks continued their surge after the Supreme Court panel didn't find any regulatory failure in the in the Adani-Hindenburg case.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. climbed 7.7% as of 10:11 a.m. hitting Rs 778.50 apiece, becoming the first of the group's 10 listed stocks to recoup all losses after the Hindenburg allegations.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. led Tuesday's surge with more than 12% gains in the morning trading. ACC Ltd. gained the least among the group companies.
Overall, the market value of the listed group companies has rebounded 58.6% since the Feb. 27 lows.
The conglomerate's market capitalisation crossed Rs 10 lakh crore on Monday as the shares of group companies continue to rebound after the Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation. The group it "malicious" attack and "misinformation".
Adani-Hindenburg Row: SEBI Can Regulate F&O Exposure But Won't Restrict Access, Says JN Gupta
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.