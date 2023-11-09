Adani Enterprises Plans Over Rs 13,000-Crore Investment In Data Centres

Adani Enterprises Ltd. will invest over Rs 13,000 crore in the next three years in its data centre business.

The company expects to invest approximately $0.5 billion, or about Rs 4,390 crore, Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said in the earnings call on Nov. 8. "This is broadly in line with our earlier guidance given earlier in the year, the next year and year after that also continues around (a) similar one."

AdaniConneX, one of the group's incubating businesses, is a joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX.

The flagship has one operational data centre in Chennai, and another two are under construction in Noida and Hyderabad. The land acquisition process is still under way for its plans in Navi Mumbai, it said in its Nov. 2 investor presentation.