A Qatari Bid For Manchester United Would Be A Mismatch

The threat to any takeover may be regulatory. Teams with the same majority owner can’t both compete in major European tournaments, according to the rules of UEFA, football’s governing body for the region. Qatar Sports Investments, or QSI, already owns French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. The idea of clubs of such size and importance being potentially shut out of Europe’s premier competitions would be a deal breaker for both sets of fans as well as soccer’s hierarchy, one can imagine. So whether a purchase could go ahead would depend on whether the Qatari entities are deemed by UEFA to be independent of each other. QSI Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is a member of UEFA’s rule-setting executive committee.