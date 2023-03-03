A Mid-Life Opportunity: Hiring Outlook Favours The Old Guard

The job market is seeing rising demand for experienced professionals, while the search for young talent is stagnating as yet another K-shaped curve seems to be emerging.

In times of hiring correction, increasing demand for senior professionals with over 12 years of experience continues to dominate, while remaining flat for freshers and mid-experience level professionals, according to a Naukri Jobspeak report for January 2023.

Hiring for those with over 16 years of experience grew by 29% in January 2023, while hiring for those with 0-3 years of experience saw no change from a year ago.