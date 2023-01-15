Space Industry's Wishlist For Budget Includes PLI, Tax Incentives, And Defence Allocation

India's nascent private space sector has presented a wishlist of tax incentives and a production-linked incentive scheme in the upcoming Union Budget to boost local manufacturing and spur research and development.

"In the 2023–24 Union Budget, we would like to request a space-based production-linked incentive scheme for space tech startups to help boost local manufacturing and encourage capability building within the country," Awais Ahmed, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Pixxel, a space startup based in Bengaluru, told PTI.

Last year, Pixxel became the first Indian startup to launch its own hyperspectral imaging satellite, 'Shakuntala,' onboard SpaceX's rideshare rocket and followed it up with another similar satellite, 'Anand,' using the Indian Space Research Organisation's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, or PSLV, rocket. It plans to have a constellation of Earth observation satellites soon.