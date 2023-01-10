Union Budget 2023: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch It Live
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget of India 2023-24 on February 1, 2023.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all prepared to present the Union Budget of India 2023-24 in the Parliament of India on February 1, 2023, i.e., Wednesday. Every year, we all keep waiting for the Budget as it affects every stratum of society, from the common man to businesses. It helps us know the government’s financial and policy-related plans for the next financial year. Moreover, the budget also allocates funds to various ministries to implement planned schemes.
If you’re also waiting for the budget 2023-2024 and curious to know about when, where and how to watch the live telecast of one of the biggest events of the year, read on!
In this article, we will look at some basic details about what to expect, the date and time of the Union Budget 2023-24. Let’s jump!
Union Budget 2023-24: Date And Time
Union Budget 2023-24 will be announced on February 1, 2023. As per previous years, the budget presentation usually begins at 11 AM. The presentation normally happens at the very start of the budget session or the Parliamentary session. However, as per recent reports, this year, the Parliamentary session is expected to happen on January 31, 2023, and the budget will be presented on February 1, 2023.
Moreover, the budget session is reportedly expected to continue till April 6.
Union Budget 2023-24: Where To Watch?
Union Budget 2023 Live Streaming Online
If you want to watch the budget announcement online, then you can watch it on the official YouTube channel of PIB and Sansad TV.
Union Budget Live Telecast On TV
If you want to watch it on TV, Doordarshan and Sansad TV are your channels.
You can also follow BQ Prime for updates and information and check latest stories around Budget 2023 here.
Union Budget 2023-24: Role Of Finance Minister
As mentioned above, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will be presenting the Budget 2023-24. In addition to this, she will also present the Economic Survey of India on January 31 as per recent media reports.
Also, the Union Finance Minister tweeted a press post on the “mygov.in” website and asked for public suggestions in the annual exercise. The initiative was meant to make the budget-making process more participative and inclusive. The window was open till December 10, 2022.
Union Budget 2023-24: What To Expect?
While we need for the budget to come out officially to see how it impacts us, there are some expectations as well as speculations in place.
It is expected that the government might give relief to individual taxpayers by raising exemption or rebate limits. In addition to this, the commerce ministry has sought a reduction in the import duty on gold with the motive to push exports and manufacturing of the gems and jewellery sector, according to a recent PTI report.
Moreover, according to a report by Reuters, India may increase rural spending by 50% to Rs 2 lakh crore next fiscal year.
For confirmation on these details, we will have to wait for February 1, 2023, and see how this year’s budget will be helpful for us financially.