Union Budget 2023: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch It Live

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all prepared to present the Union Budget of India 2023-24 in the Parliament of India on February 1, 2023, i.e., Wednesday. Every year, we all keep waiting for the Budget as it affects every stratum of society, from the common man to businesses. It helps us know the government’s financial and policy-related plans for the next financial year. Moreover, the budget also allocates funds to various ministries to implement planned schemes.

If you’re also waiting for the budget 2023-2024 and curious to know about when, where and how to watch the live telecast of one of the biggest events of the year, read on!

In this article, we will look at some basic details about what to expect, the date and time of the Union Budget 2023-24. Let’s jump!