Budget 2023: Government Spending Rise Likely To Remain Muted Amid Capex Push

For FY24, spending growth is expected to moderate to 5-6% vis-à-vis an estimated increase of 10-11% in FY23, according to estimates by QuantEco Research.

The rise in expenditure is likely to be muted depending on how revenue performance for the current fiscal will be, according to Devendra Pant, chief economist and head of public finance at India Ratings. While tax buoyancy is strong this fiscal, it is partly because of high inflation, that will be lower next fiscal, he said. Government expenditure is unlikely to grow more than nominal GDP growth and is unlikely to be over 10%, according to Pant.

"If expenditure growth is lower than nominal GDP, that's fiscal tightening," he said. That is also evident in terms of nominal expenditure to GDP he said.

Though the pace of acceleration in government spending is likely to slow down as the government prepares for the glide path for FY26, it wouldn't be termed as fiscal consolidation, Ankita Pathak, economist at DSP mutual fund said. Pathak also expects expenditure to grow at about 5% year-on-year, with negligible growth in revenue expenditure and continued pick in capital expenditure.

In FY23, GOI expanded subsidies on fertilisers but trimmed food subsidy. This trend is likely to continue with overall subsidies growing at a modest pace, despite this being the election year, she said.

QuantEco Research also expects the anticipated moderation in government spending in FY24 to be predominantly be driven by a reduction in subsidy bill by 0.5% of GDP. "This in turn would be on account of discontinuation of the COVID era free food grain distribution scheme (PMGKAY), thereby helping to generate incremental fiscal saving of Rs 1 lakh crore," it stated.