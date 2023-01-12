Budget 2023: Big Spends To Take A Back Seat As Fiscal Consolidation Takes Over, Says Economists

According to Rajani Sinha, chief economist at Care Edge, the subsidies we saw shooting up this year—fuel, food, and fertilizers—are likely to go down next year because the government may not need to continue with the same kind of support.

She notes that a lot of the previous supply bottlenecks have adjusted to the newer realities. Food subsidies will be more measured in the next fiscal in light of better domestic demand and the unorganised sector getting reabsorbed post-pandemic. Similarly, she observes that the prices of natural gas and commodities have cooled from the initial shock of the Ukraine war.

"Fiscal consolidation is not a bad word and neither is subsidy. They can manage both, if leakages are curtailed through initiatives like direct benefit transfer. Added to this, we have already seen that some subsidies can have a sunset date," states N R Bhanumurhty, Vice Chancellor at BR Ambedkar School of Economics.

Alluding to the end of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme, which was not renewed after its seventh phase in December 2022, he added that the grain offtake in PMGKAY was limited last year, leading to further savings.

This, paired with the cessation of the free five-kilogram food subsidy, is likely to chalk up government savings. Since its inception in April 2020, the scheme has cost the government a total of Rs. 3.91 lakh crore over the last three years, with the last extension's expected outlay at Rs 44,762 crore.