To Save Solar Panels From Landfills, Startup Is Smashing Them Instead

Recycling is starting to take off but is unlikely to gain significant traction without policy mandates, said Butler. There are no federal regulations covering disposal; Washington state has a policy that mandates environmentally sound disposal practices for panels starting in 2025, and several other states are looking at the issue. But until there’s more legislative push, owners are more likely to toss old panels in the dump. At the Yuma recycling site, workers sort through every single panel to identify the ones that can be resold and the ones that are only valuable for their materials. Those are placed onto a belt and fed into a device with three dozen hammers that shatter them into fragments. The pieces go through a series of machines where they’re sorted and sifted, crumpled and crushed, until the basic materials have been separated and are ready to be sold.