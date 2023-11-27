Iron Ore Falls As China Warns Of More Supervision To Curb Prices

An autonomous haul truck dumps a load of rock in the mine pit at Rio Tinto Group's Gudai-Darri iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Australia, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Rio Tinto is preparing for trials of battery-powered locomotives in Australia, where it uses giant autonomous trains — the world’s largest and longest robots — to transport iron ore across the vast Outback. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg