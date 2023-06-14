Get Ready For Carbon Capture’s Second Coming

There are signs that CCS may be about to get the last laugh, though. In the UK, the government has promised as much as £20 billion ($25 billion) in spending to kickstart the sector. A tender to scope out sites that could store as much as 10% of the country’s emissions in old North Sea oilfields closed comfortably oversubscribed last month. In the Gulf of Mexico, Exxon Mobil Corp. has spent about $25 million in two recent rounds bidding for nearly 170 blocks of depleted offshore acreage that might be able to store carbon from a planned hub in Houston. The world’s first CCS project at a cement plant is slated to start next year at a Heidelberg Materials AG facility in Norway.