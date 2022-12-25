China’s Covid Outbreak Driven by Existing Strains, Global Consortium Finds

The Covid-19 outbreak that’s hitting China is being caused by strains of the virus that have already circled the world, with no signs yet of significant new mutations emerging, according to officials at a global consortium that’s tracking the pandemic.

Chinese authorities submitted 25 new genetic samples from Beijing, Inner Mongolia, and Guangzhou taken in the past month to GISAID, a database where scientists from around the world share coronavirus sequences as a way to monitor mutations. Tiny changes, which occur naturally as the virus passes from one person to another, have allowed scientists to track how the pathogen has moved in China and provide reassurance about its direction thus far.

“There is no evidence at this point to suggest there is any new variant of any significance,” Peter Bogner, chief executive officer of GISAID, said in a telephone interview.

The details gathered from the genetic samples are a snapshot of the current situation in China, said Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, chief scientist at GISAID’s global data science centre in Singapore. It hasn’t been brewing its own independent variant, but instead imported strains are circulating, he said.