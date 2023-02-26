Banks Are Right to Clamp Down on Office ChatGPT

ChatGPT could also be used to write computer code. Banks would be mad to let it anywhere near their code, however. There would be hurdles anyway for the banks that still have large parts of their systems built on proprietary coding languages that ChatGPT would need to learn. But beyond that, bank regulators and customers have an extremely low tolerance for failure in banking systems – trades need to be confirmed and settled, payments need to be made and companies and people need access to their cash. Banks have to be pretty sure that anything going on their computers is reliable and that they understand exactly what it is doing.