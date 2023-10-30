Auto Strikes Over, Market Senses Bigger Problems Ahead

Perhaps of more consequence, at least in terms of signaling, was Fain’s triumphal take on what the resolution of the strikes portended, which could be summed up as ‘no resolution’. Fain called these deals a “turning point” for the UAW that would enable it to expand so that, by the time it negotiates again in 2028, it wouldn’t be just with the Big Three, “but with the Big Five or Big Six.” The UAW has to get away from targeting just Detroit (see this) and, in a way, it would help GM, Ford and Stellantis if competitors in the US had to sign similar contracts. In the meantime, though, the UAW is their problem and the righteous anger of its leadership has seemingly been reenergized rather than assuaged. Fain is calling on other unions to align their contract expirations with the UAW’s, as if preparing for some future general strike.