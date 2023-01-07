These Are the Top 10 Most Profitable Side Hustles in 2023

(Bloomberg) -- With pay raises set to disappoint and almost 40% of Americans resolving to save more in 2023, some are looking for new ways to generate extra income with a side hustle.

Even as the US job market remains strong, so does inflation, leading some to seek more money. While Labor Department data shows that wages rose 4.6% in December compared to a year earlier, that still lags inflation, which rose 7.1% in November from last year. Labor force participation ticked up in December, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, a five-decade low.

"Given rising interest rates, inflation, and other rising costs, people are more inclined to sign up for a side gig to cover the increasing cost of living," said Sinem Buber, lead economist at ZipRecruiter. Side hustles also become more common in strong labour markets—like the one we’re in now—when opportunities are plentiful, Buber said. Lining up a second part-time job may also provide a cushion in case layoffs spill over from big tech into the rest of the economy.

ZipRecruiter analysed listings to identify jobs that can be done part-time with few or no starting requirements and ranked them by average hourly wages. Some popular side hustles like blogging or content creation didn’t make the list because they’re typically freelance and not listed on job sites.