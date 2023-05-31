World No-Tobacco Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance
The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023 is "We need food, not tobacco."
World No Tobacco Day is an annual event celebrated on May 31 to draw global attention and to make the public aware on the dangers of using tobacco. It also aims to educate people around the world about their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations. It was created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1987.
Tobacco is one of the biggest public health threats we've ever faced.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 27, 2023
20 years ago, @WHO Member States unanimously adopted the 1st public health treaty negotiated under the WHO Constitution â the @FCTCofficial.
Today, the ð is still benefiting from the impacts of thisâ¦ pic.twitter.com/GagKr1lVpF
World No-Tobacco Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023 is "We need food, not tobacco." The 2023 global campaign against tobacco aims to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers. The theme is a way to encourage farmers to grow sustainable, nutritious crops. The theme also hopes to expose the tobacco industry's efforts to interfere with attempts to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops. This interference contributes to the global food crisis by taking land and water away from food production.
To feed millions of starving people, our soil should be used to GROW FOOD, NOT TOBACCO. #NoTobacco #TobaccoExposed— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 27, 2023
World No-Tobacco Day 2023: History
In 1987, the WHO Member States established World No Tobacco Day with the aim of raising international awareness about the widespread tobacco epidemic and the avoidable suffering and loss of life it causes.
To make it as a global campaign, The World Health Assembly adopted Resolution WHA40.38 in 1987, designating April 7, 1988 as the inaugural "World No Smoking Day." Recognising the significance of this initiative, Resolution WHA42.19 was subsequently passed in 1988, urging the annual observance of World No Tobacco Day on 31 May each year.
World No-Tobacco Day 2023: Significance
World No-Tobacco Day is very significant in a way as it raises awareness about the ill effects of tobacco. Tobacco is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the world and is responsible for more than 8 million deaths each year, including deaths from direct tobacco use and more than deaths from passive smoking. Tobacco use can cause a variety of health problems, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The day is significant for World Health Organisation, NGOs and many other organisations who constantly make aware of ill-effects of consuming tobacco.
Every year @WHO recognizes exemplary work on tobacco control through the #WorldNoTobaccoDay Awards. Congratulations to esteemed winners:— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 28, 2023
- ðµð¦ Reina Roa RodrÃguez
- ð¹ð± Odete Maria Freitas Belo
- ð¹ð³ Ali Mrabet
as well as all the regional awardees: https://t.co/xALcglQkaS#WHA76 pic.twitter.com/Npd3Vn1DHR
World No-Tobacco Day 2023: How To Celebrate
There are many ways to celebrate World No-Tobacco Day. Here are a few ideas that you can do on this day.
Quit smoking: If you smoke, kicking the habit from this day is the best way to celebrate World No-Tobacco Day.
Spread the word: Talk to your friends, family, and co-workers about the dangers of tobacco use. Encourage them to quit smoking or to never start.
Attend a World No-Tobacco Day event: If possible, try and attend an event held around the world on World No-Tobacco Day. Some organisations have virtual events. You can even participate in those
Share on social media: Give a shoutout on social media handles to spread awareness.
