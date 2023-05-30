World No Tobacco Day 2023: 20 Quotes To Share And Encourage People
On World No Tobacco Day, here are some quotes to encourage your loved one to try and get rid of the habit.
World No Tobacco Day is an annual observance on 31 May to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and to encourage people to quit smoking. The day is also used to highlight the impact of tobacco use on the environment. On World No Tobacco Day, here are some quotes that aim to spread the message and also encourage your loved one to try and get rid of the habit.
World No Tobacco Day 2023: Quotes
Smoking is the leading preventable cause of death in the world. - World Health Organization
Tobacco use is addictive and can be very difficult to quit. - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. - American Lung Association
Smoking can also cause problems during pregnancy, such as low birth weight and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). - March of Dimes
Quitting smoking is the best thing you can do for your health. - American Cancer Society
There are many resources available to help you quit smoking, including counseling, medication, and support groups. - National Cancer Institute
Quitting smoking is not easy, but it is worth it. - American Heart Association
If you smoke, don't wait any longer to quit. There is no better time than the present. - World Health Organization
The hardest part of quitting smoking is wanting to.
Quitting smoking is the hardest thing I've ever done, but it's also the best thing I've ever done
I have tried to quit smoking a million times, but this time I'm going to stick with it.
I know I can do this. I'm strong and I'm determined.
I'm not going to let cigarettes control my life anymore.
Tobacco is the only product that, when used as directed, kills.
Smoking is a slow suicide.
Smoking is like kissing the devil on the lips.
Smoking is a waste of money, a waste of time, and a waste of life.
Tobacco is the only industry that kills its customers when used exactly as intended.
Tobacco is the enemy. The fight against it is a fight for life