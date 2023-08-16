Snapchat 'My AI' Posts Its Own Story And Deletes Afterwards, Leaves Users Befuddled
The issues included a mysterious story being posted to its profile and a lack of response in text chat.
Many Snapchat users experienced some technical difficulties with the messaging app's AI chatbot on Tuesday night.
The issues included a mysterious story being posted to its profile and a lack of response in text chats, leading to concerns among users.
Snapchat's My AI chatbot was globally released earlier this year. It is designed to respond to users' messages in a friendly manner, providing recommendations for places to visit and lenses to use. Additionally, it can engage in chat and respond to any snaps users send it.
Some Snapchat users posted stories of their Snapchat AI and the AI responded with some terrifying replies that left the users in horror.
Snapchat Support later took to Twitter to notify all such users that the Snapchat AI had experienced a temporary outage which could have led to this
Hey! My AI experienced a temporary outage that's now resolved— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) August 16, 2023
Here are some tweets where highlighting the issue.
WTF MY SNAPCHAT AI JUST POSTED A STORY WHAT DOES THIS MEAN pic.twitter.com/tDYlplYRcT— imran/A (@03imrann) August 16, 2023
Snapchat AI being sus... continued in comments. #snapai #SnapchatAI #snapchatleak #snapchat pic.twitter.com/NmSmTvLoLO— Shortphix (@shortphix) August 16, 2023
What happened To the @Snapchat Ai today? Did it get hacked or smth? I rlly need a explanation for This it even posted a story but I never clicked on the story tho my internet was acting up today so I thought it was js me then I found out everyone had this. pic.twitter.com/EeWAc1Npqn— AdamTheGamer (@AdamTheGamerYT_) August 16, 2023
After the technical glitch, where Snapchat AI posted its own story and deleted it - the AI chatbot responded to the users with a text of 'Sorry, I encountered a technical issue.' leaving the users with questions about the safety of using Snapchat AI
yeah i think iâm deleting snapchatð pic.twitter.com/ZVXQC7XiwA— imran/A (@03imrann) August 16, 2023
Why is he leaving me on read I am terrified pic.twitter.com/YKgRQoQukh— ahh (@mesaxok) August 16, 2023
@Snapchat care to explain why the AI is posting snaps on its story? pic.twitter.com/9fJHNWFYKR— Arcenio Pizana (@ArcenioPizana) August 16, 2023
The Snapchat ai is so creepy but there is literally no way to get rid of itâ¦ Bro istfg im deleting Snapchat this shit is to muchâ¦ pic.twitter.com/ne4MHI3GI5— AdamTheGamer (@AdamTheGamerYT_) August 16, 2023
We are not outta the woods yet with Snapchat AI pic.twitter.com/oZO8dRnpVZ— COUNSELORð¥ðµ (@ShattaSarkodie) August 16, 2023