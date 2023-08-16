Snapchat 'My AI' Posts Its Own Story And Deletes Afterwards, Leaves Users Befuddled

Many Snapchat users experienced some technical difficulties with the messaging app's AI chatbot on Tuesday night.

The issues included a mysterious story being posted to its profile and a lack of response in text chats, leading to concerns among users.

Snapchat's My AI chatbot was globally released earlier this year. It is designed to respond to users' messages in a friendly manner, providing recommendations for places to visit and lenses to use. Additionally, it can engage in chat and respond to any snaps users send it.

Some Snapchat users posted stories of their Snapchat AI and the AI responded with some terrifying replies that left the users in horror.

Snapchat Support later took to Twitter to notify all such users that the Snapchat AI had experienced a temporary outage which could have led to this