BQPrimeTrendingSnapchat 'My AI' Posts Its Own Story And Deletes Afterwards, Leaves Users Befuddled
ADVERTISEMENT

Snapchat 'My AI' Posts Its Own Story And Deletes Afterwards, Leaves Users Befuddled

The issues included a mysterious story being posted to its profile and a lack of response in text chat.

16 Aug 2023, 12:33 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source : Twitter&nbsp;</p></div>
Source : Twitter 

Many Snapchat users experienced some technical difficulties with the messaging app's AI chatbot on Tuesday night.

The issues included a mysterious story being posted to its profile and a lack of response in text chats, leading to concerns among users.

Snapchat's My AI chatbot was globally released earlier this year. It is designed to respond to users' messages in a friendly manner, providing recommendations for places to visit and lenses to use. Additionally, it can engage in chat and respond to any snaps users send it.

Some Snapchat users posted stories of their Snapchat AI and the AI responded with some terrifying replies that left the users in horror.

Snapchat Support later took to Twitter to notify all such users that the Snapchat AI had experienced a temporary outage which could have led to this

Here are some tweets where highlighting the issue.

After the technical glitch, where Snapchat AI posted its own story and deleted it - the AI chatbot responded to the users with a text of 'Sorry, I encountered a technical issue.' leaving the users with questions about the safety of using Snapchat AI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT