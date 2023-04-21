How To Get My AI On Snapchat? A Step-By-Step Guide

Snap Inc. has now announced that the ‘My AI’ chatbot will be rolled out to all Snapchat users across the world.
Snapchat has decided to provide this chatbot to all users just two months after the feature was announced as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers.
The My AI chatbot can provide users with various recommendations, from recipes to gift ideas. Snapchat users can also customise the My AI chatbot’s name and wallpaper.
Here are the steps to get My AI on Snapchat-
1. Open and log in to the Snapchat app on your Android device or iPhone.
2. Swipe right from the Camera screen to open the Chat screen.
3. You will find My AI on your Chat screen. Try out the chatbot by sending it a question, task, or text.
Note: Snapchat is experimenting with My AI and is rolling out features slowly and, hence, it may not be available to you just yet.