Samsung S23 Ultra Launched; Check Specifications and Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched on February 1, 2023. Check out its new features, specs, and improvements
Samsung has recently released its latest generation flagship, the Galaxy S23 smartphone series, and among them, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best of the best. The S23 Ultra is the successor to the popular Galaxy Note series and follows the same design ideas as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but with improved hardware and new features. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for sale from February 17, at a starting price of ₹1,24,999.
Design and Display
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a squarish form factor, with a slightly curved back panel and display, making it flatter than the now cancelled Galaxy Note series. The back panel does not have a protruding camera housing. Each camera is located in its own circular cutout, which results in a cleaner and minimalist design. The display has an Infinity-O cutout for the selfie camera and the phone also has a USB-C and speakers on the lower edge and physical keys on the right edge of the device. The phone comes in four standard colour options- Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.
Galaxy S23 Ultra Display
The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a giant 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz. The display is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and supports HDR10+. The panel has a brightness of 1750 nits and great colour accuracy, and with the Vision Booster technology, outdoor visibility has been improved. The display also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Hardware and Performance
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is run by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is a unique version specifically customised for the Samsung S23 series, with slightly higher clock speeds for its CPU and GPU. It also comes with 8/12GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device has two physical SIM slots and supports one eSIM, with GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo supported. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging capabilities, and connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, and Bluetooth 5.3.
Camera Setup
The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200MP primary camera, which has improved image stabilization. The sensor is based on the new ISOCELL HP2 sensor and can capture 200MP images, as well as a 50MP mode via 4-in-1 pixel binning and a 12.5MP mode via 16-in-1 pixel binning. The camera can capture 8K 30fps videos and promises improved low-light autofocus with the Super Quad Phase Detection. The camera setup also has a 12MP ultra-wide le, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a second 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera.
Operating System and Upgrades
The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with Android 13 installed and Samsung’s One UI 5.1 on top, and it is expected to receive at least four major OS upgrades throughout its lifetime. Samsung is reputed for its consistent firmware updates and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to follow in the same footsteps.
S23 Ultra is a well-rounded smartphone that offers improved hardware and new features. The improved camera, display, and performance make it a great option for those who want a high-end smartphone. With its unique features and sleek design, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a flagship smartphone that sets a new standard.
