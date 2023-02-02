Samsung Galaxy S23 And S23 Plus: Check Out Specifications, Price, And More

Samsung has recently launched its latest- generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S23 series.
Samsung has officially launched its latest generation of S flagship devices, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. While the S23 and S23 Plus have similar specifications, S23 Ultra has significant upgrades.
The Galaxy 23 series comes with Android 13 out of the box with Samsung One UI 5.1 on top. The Galaxy S23 comes with a 3900 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, whereas the S23 Plus comes with a 4700 mAh battery and 45W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been priced at $779 (₹65,470), while the S23 Plus has been launched at a price of $999 (₹81,860). The pre-orders for these devices have already started and they will go on sale starting on February 17, 2023.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which has specifically been customised for the S23 series. Both the S23 and S23 Plus come with 8GB of RAM.
The Samsung S23 is available in storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, whereas the S23 Plus has options of 256GB and 512GB. Both these devices are available in four colours: Lavender, Cream, Black, and Green.
The Samsung S23 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and supports HDR10+. The S23Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The S23 has a triple rear camera setup with 50mp+12mp+10mp sensors and there is a 12mp front camera equipped. The S23 Plus has the same camera setup as the base S23 model.