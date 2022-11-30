Watch: MS Dhoni Takes The Dance Floor By Storm Along With Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, who usually prefers to stay away from the limelight, was seen partying with Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and some close friends in Dubai on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Videos from the party have gone viral on the internet and taken social media by storm. In the videos, the former Indian skipper can be seen singing along with famous rapper Badshah while also showing off some of his dance moves with Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Ishan Kishan. Hardik and Ishan were part of the Indian cricket squad which recently won the T20 series against New Zealand.

As per reports, Dhoni and several other celebrities were attending UK-based businessman Kuljinder Bahia’s birthday party in Dubai. A series of videos from the said party has been shared across social media platforms.

Hardik Pandya also took to Instagram to share snippets from the party. He wrote, “Our jam, our moves 🤙 What a night!”. Watch the video here: