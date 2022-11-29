Yuzvendra Chahal Turns 'Coolie' For Wife Dhanashree In Hilarious Video Shared By Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian cricket team has reached Christchurch for the final game of the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand. The Men in Blue lost the first game of the series in Auckland and the second game in Hamilton was a washout due to rain. Thus, Team India needs to win this final game to draw the series. Despite the pressure, the mood in the Indian camp remained cheerful, thanks to skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan, who is an entertainer both on and off the field, is known to keep the team atmosphere light and happy, especially when he is leading the team of young cricketers. Pulling off something similar upon arriving at Christchurch with his teammates and their families, Shikhar Dhawan shared a hilarious video on Instagram, making a quirky disclosure about spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the video, Chahal was seen carrying two bags on his back, and two more bags in his hands. When probed by Dhawan about the number of bags, Chahal mentioned that the extra bags belonged to his wife Dhanashree Verma.

Shikhar Dhawan was then seen pulling Chahal's leg commenting that his truth will come out to the world. "Yeh dikhiye Yuzi ka hua bada khulasa," Dhawan captioned the video.

Later, as Chahal moved ahead, Dhawan made sure to probe Dhanashree as well, asking why Yuzvendra was made to carry the extra burden. To this, she had a witty reply saying that her leg is hurt, otherwise, she always takes up all the burden.

Watch the video here: