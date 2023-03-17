IPL 2023: Full Schedule, How To Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details & More
The 16th edition of IPL will begin on March 31, 2023. Check out the full schedule and other match-related details in this article.
With only 16 days to go, the Indian Premiere League is all set to kick start its 16th edition. The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held on March 31, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match of the season will be a face-off between Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Gujarat Titans.
The 10 teams competing in TATA IPL 2023 are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since 2019, this will be the first time when all these teams will be playing in the home and away format once again.
In IPL 2023, each of the competing teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games in the league stage. The league stage will go on for 52 days and will have 70 matches starting on March 31, 2023, and concluding on May 21, 2023. IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers with day games starting at 3:30 pm and evening games starting at 7:30 pm. Let’s take a look at the detailed match schedule.
IPL 2023 Full Match Schedule
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the entire schedule for the league stage of IPL 2023. According to the release shared by BCCI, the schedule and venues for the playoffs and final matches will be announced later by the governing body. Meanwhile, here’s what the IPL 2023 schedule looks like:
IPL 2023: How To Watch on TV
If you’re not a big fan of going to the stadium, you can always watch your favourite team’s IPL match on the TV. You can watch the entire tournament on your TV sets on the Star Sports network.
IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details
However, this year IPL won’t be streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Instead, you can watch it on JioCinema as Reliance Industries Ltd. licensed the IPL streaming rights last year for a whopping $2.7 billion.
IPL 2023 Squads
After a thrilling round of IPL auctions, this is what the IPL squad for each of the 10 teams looks like:
CSK IPL Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Bhagath Varma, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane
Delhi Capitals IPL Squad: Rishabh Pant (C), Aman Khan (T), David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt
Gujarat Titans IPL Squad: KL Rahul (C), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran
KKR IPL Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan
Lucknow Super Giants IPL Squad: KL Rahul (C), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran
Mumbai Indians IPL Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green
Punjab Kings IPL Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran
Rajasthan Royals IPL Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Jason Holder
RCB IPL Squad: Virat Kohli, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis (C), Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Will Jacks, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley
SunRisers Hyderabad IPL Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook
Where To Buy IPL Tickets Online?
Cricket fans who want to witness the action LIVE while cheering for their favourite teams can buy IPL tickets online via Paytm Insider or BookMyShow. Some match tickets have already been made available on both these platforms in stages. Meanwhile, some other matches have been opened for pre-registration to avail early access to die-hard IPL fans.