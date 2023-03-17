IPL 2023: Full Schedule, How To Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details & More

With only 16 days to go, the Indian Premiere League is all set to kick start its 16th edition. The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held on March 31, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match of the season will be a face-off between Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

The 10 teams competing in TATA IPL 2023 are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since 2019, this will be the first time when all these teams will be playing in the home and away format once again.

In IPL 2023, each of the competing teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games in the league stage. The league stage will go on for 52 days and will have 70 matches starting on March 31, 2023, and concluding on May 21, 2023. IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers with day games starting at 3:30 pm and evening games starting at 7:30 pm. Let’s take a look at the detailed match schedule.