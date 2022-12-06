India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming Info, Where To Watch, Timings, Starting Lineups
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will take place on Dec 7. Find out how to watch Ind vs Ban match live and all other match details
On December 7, India will play Bangladesh in the second match of the three-match ODI series in an effort to tie the series after the first ODI's final wicket collapse. With four overs remaining, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 38 runs off 39 balls to guide his team to victory.
India must win this match in order to prevent dropping two straight series. Check out the schedule, starting lineups, and live streaming information for the second ODI.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Livestream: Where To Watch?
Time: 11:30 AM IST (Wednesday)
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur
Streaming information: The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the SonyLIV website and app. Sony Sports Network in India will broadcast the game.
India vs Bangladesh Match Overview
India was one wicket inferior to Bangladesh. Following their turn at bat, India scored 186 runs. Bangladesh's reply saw them rely on captain Litton Das' 41 to stay competitive early on before they fell apart to 136/9 in the 40th over. With only four overs left, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, however, struck a stunning cameo of 38 runs in 39 balls to send the team home. Bangladesh's heroes were Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Their heroic partnership at the 10th wicket prevented the side from losing. The two put forth an effort to secure a 51-run stand that is now documented in history.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Starting Lineups
If Axar Patel is healthy, he could replace Shahbaz Ahmed at the beginning of the second ODI; otherwise, India is likely to use the same lineup.
India lineup
Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed/Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen
Bangladesh lineup
Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain