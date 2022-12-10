BAN Vs IND 3rd ODI Live: Confirmed Lineups, Toss Details And Where To Watch

The ongoing ODI between India and Bangladesh saw the two teams locking horns on the latter’s soil for the first time after 2016. Bangladesh has never lost an ODI that took place in their home country. And continuing that record, the team secured a win in this ODI as well.

In the 1st ODI match that happened on December 4, 2022, Bangladesh started their winning streak by showcasing a successful chase against India’s score of 186. Although a tough chase, Bangladesh won the game by 1 wicket. In the 2nd ODI match that was held on December 7, 2022, Bangladesh successfully defended their score of 271/7 and won the match by 5 runs.

In both the ODI matches, Bangladesh won the toss and chose their playing strategy accordingly. Both these matches were played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

However, the 3rd and final ODI match in the IND Vs BAN series is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST and the toss for this match will happen half an hour before the game starts, which is around 11:00 am IST.

Although team India has lost the IND Vs BAN series by a score of 2-0, the men in blue still stand a chance to end this series on a better note by securing the last win. Although it won’t make any difference to the win, it will help team India evade being whitewashed.