BAN Vs IND 3rd ODI Live: Confirmed Lineups, Toss Details And Where To Watch
After two consecutive losses against Bangladesh, team India will try to secure the win in the upcoming 3rd ODI to avoid whitewash
Confirmed Lineups
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI Toss:
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field
Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI Preview:
India faced Bangladesh in two ODI matches already. Out of this, both the matches were won by the host country, Bangladesh, bagging the series win for them with a score of 2-0. However, India still has a chance to end this series on a comparatively higher note by winning the 3rd ODI and avoiding a whitewash. Find out where to watch this match LIVE.
IND Vs BAN ODI Series
The ongoing ODI between India and Bangladesh saw the two teams locking horns on the latter’s soil for the first time after 2016. Bangladesh has never lost an ODI that took place in their home country. And continuing that record, the team secured a win in this ODI as well.
In the 1st ODI match that happened on December 4, 2022, Bangladesh started their winning streak by showcasing a successful chase against India’s score of 186. Although a tough chase, Bangladesh won the game by 1 wicket. In the 2nd ODI match that was held on December 7, 2022, Bangladesh successfully defended their score of 271/7 and won the match by 5 runs.
In both the ODI matches, Bangladesh won the toss and chose their playing strategy accordingly. Both these matches were played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
However, the 3rd and final ODI match in the IND Vs BAN series is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST and the toss for this match will happen half an hour before the game starts, which is around 11:00 am IST.
Although team India has lost the IND Vs BAN series by a score of 2-0, the men in blue still stand a chance to end this series on a better note by securing the last win. Although it won’t make any difference to the win, it will help team India evade being whitewashed.
Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Matches Live?
IND Vs BAN 3rd ODI Streaming Live On SonyLIV
The 3rd ODI of India vs Bangladesh will be LIVE-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. All you need is a premium subscription and you can enjoy your match from anywhere.
IND Vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Telecast On Sony Sports Network
India Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be broadcast on several channels under the Sony Sports Network in India. So, all the supporters of men in blue who reside in India can watch the 3rd ODI LIVE from their TV screens.
IND Vs BAN Test Series Schedule
Team India’s tour in Bangladesh is a bilateral tour. After wrapping up the ODI on December 10, both the teams will get some much-needed rest and then prepare for their face-off in the Test series starting December 14. This series will include two test matches played over a course of 5 days each.
Following is the schedule of the IND Vs BAN Test Series:
1st Test match will take place between December 14 and December 18, 2022. The match will start at 9:00 am IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
2nd Test match will take place between December 22 and December 26, 2022. The match will start at 9:00 am IST at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.