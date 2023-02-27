F1 2023 Calendar: Schedule, Teams, And Driver Line-ups
All you need to know about the 2023 F1 season, from the 23-race schedule to the confirmed teams and driver line-ups.
It’s almost time for the new Formula 1 2023 season, with 23 races lined up between March and November 2023. While the top three teams (Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes) have chosen to stick to their previous driver pairings, the same can’t be said for the rest of the teams. While we will see the return of an old favourite this F1 season, a few rookies will also look to leave their mark in Formula 1 this year.
Let’s look at the Formula 1 2023 schedule and driver line-up for the year.
Formula 1 2023 Calendar
Race 1: March 03-05, 2023, Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023
Race 2: March 17-19, 2023, Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023
Race 3: March 31-April 02, 2023, Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023
Race 4: April 28-30, 2023, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023
Race 5: May 05-07, 2023, Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix 2023
Race 6: May 19-21, 2023, Formula 1 Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell'emilia-Romagna 2023
Race 7: May 26-28, 2023, Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2023
Race 8: June 02-04, 2023, Formula 1 Aws Gran Premio De España 2023
Race 9: June 16-18, 2023, Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix Du Canada 2023
Race 10: June 30-July 02, 2023, Formula 1 Grosser Preis Von Österreich 2023
Race 11: July 07-09, 2023, Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix 2023
Race 12: July 21-23, 2023, Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023
Race 13: July 28-30, 2023, Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023
Race 14: August 25-27, 2023, Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2023
Race 15: September 01-03, 2023, Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio D’italia 2023
Race 16: September 15-17, 2023, Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023
Race 17: September 22-24, 2023, Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2023
Race 18: October 06-08, 2023, Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023
Race 19: October 20-22, 2023, Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix 2023
Race 20: October 27-29, 2023, Formula 1 Gran Premio De La Ciudad De México 2023
Race 21: November 03-05, 2023, Formula 1 Rolex Grande Prêmio De São Paulo 2023
Race 22: November 16-18, 2023, Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023
Race 23: November 24-26, 2023, Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
2023 Formula 1 Team And Driver Line-ups
Take a look at the .