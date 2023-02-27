F1 2023 Calendar: Schedule, Teams, And Driver Line-ups

It’s almost time for the new Formula 1 2023 season, with 23 races lined up between March and November 2023. While the top three teams (Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes) have chosen to stick to their previous driver pairings, the same can’t be said for the rest of the teams. While we will see the return of an old favourite this F1 season, a few rookies will also look to leave their mark in Formula 1 this year.

Let’s look at the Formula 1 2023 schedule and driver line-up for the year.