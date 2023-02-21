F1 Cars in 2023 - Liveries Of All 10 Teams

Ahead of the new Formula 1 2023 season, take a look at the liveries of all 10 F1 racing teams.
Red Bull launched the RB19 for the F1 2023 season at a press event in New York. The car uses a hybrid powertrain developed by Honda and Red Bull.
Ferrari launched its F1 2023 car, the SF-23, at its factory in Maranello. The red-dominated livery claims to have more focus on aerodynamics with redesigned suspension and some tweaks to the front wing and nose.
Mercedes returns to an all-black livery with its new W14 for the 2023 F1 season. The team has cut down on much of the paint to reduce the car’s weight as efficiently as possible.
Alpine will run a pink version of its A523 car for the first 3 races of the F1 2023 season before switching to its classic blue and pink livery for the rest of the races.
McLaren has named its new 2023 livery MCL60 to commemorate 60 years since the team was founded by Bruce McLaren. The team aims to have fewer in-season developments this year.
The C43 will be the final Sauber-engineered car with the Alfa Romeo badge in F1. The new car is described by the team as being “aggressive on and below the skin” with a new red and black livery.
Aston Martin launched the new AMR23 at Silverstone. The car comes with upgraded aerodynamics, a revised front wing, a new engine cover, and new side pods with a gently sweeping inner ramp for improved airflow.
Haas marks its new partnership with MoneyGram with the new VF-23 car. This new car comes with a larger engine cover behind the cockpit. The company has stripped back on a lot of paint in its new livery.
AlphaTauri launched its new AT04 in New York. The new AlphaTauri livery looks very similar to its predecessor. However, the AT04 comes with red inserts that reflect the team’s new partnership with PKN Orlen.
Williams launched the new FW45 to replace last season’s slowest car, the FW44. The team said the new livery promises to be more dynamically efficient in terms of aerodynamics and handling characteristics.