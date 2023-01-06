BPL 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Live In India?

The ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to kick off today, January 6, 2023, in Dhaka. The opening match of the BPL 2023 will see Chattogram Challengers take on the Sylhet Strikers. The inaugural game is set to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka at 2 pm.

Later during the day, defending champions Comilla Victorians will play against Rangpur Riders at the same venue at 6:45 pm. The defending champions include some of the best white-ball cricketers in their team, including Mohammad Rizwan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Litton Das.

Seven teams will be participating in this year’s Bangladesh Premier League. Each team will get to play 12 matches in the league stage of the tournament. The top four teams that emerge after the BPL 2023 league stage will contest in the playoffs. The final match of the league will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on February 16, 2023.