India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023: Match Timing, How To Watch Live, Schedule, Squads
The 3-day ODI series between India and Sri Lanka starts Tuesday, January 10. Learn how to watch it Live.
IND vs SL ODI Series 2023
IND vs SL ODI Series 2023
After an incredible win against the Sri Lankan men’s cricket team in the T20I series, the Indian men’s cricket team is now all set to clash with the lions, once again, in the upcoming ODI series. The 3-match India vs Sri Lanka ODI series starts on Tuesday, January 10 and ends on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Learn how you can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023 live.
On Saturday, i.e. January 7, 2023, the world witnessed a splendid performance by the men in blue. In the last and deciding T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian cricket team led by Hardik Pandya succeeded in maintaining their streak by getting the series win. Now, the team only hopes to put a similar performance forward and win the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka as well.
Let’s take a look at some important details regarding the ODI series, such as the match schedule, how to watch it live, playing squads and more.
India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023 Match Schedule
One Day Internationals, popularly known as ODI will now see the Indian and Sri Lankan men’s cricket teams clashing once again. Check out the IND vs SL ODI series match schedule:
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023 starting at 1:30 pm will be played on January 10, 2023, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023 starting at 1:30 pm will be played on January 12, 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 202 starting at 1:30 pm will be played on January 15, 2023, at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
How To Watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023 Live
The best way to watch any cricket match is live, from the stadium. However, if you can’t go to Guwahati, Kolkata or Thiruvananthapuram, here are two ways you can catch all the action live:
Watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023 On Star Sports
The entire India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be streaming live on various channels under the Star Sports Network in India. All you need is a DTH subscription that includes those channels and you can watch all the India vs Sri Lanka ODI matches live on your television sets.
Watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023 Live Online On Disney+Hotstar
Another way to catch all the action, live from the stadium, is via the Disney+Hostar app. This OTT app will be livestreaming the entire ODI series between India and Sri Lanka. All you need is a premium subscription to the app and you can watch all these matches live.
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023 Squads
Both team India and team Sri Lanka are all set to face off in the 3-match ODI series starting on January 10, 2023. While the Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma, the Sri Lankan team will be led by Dasun Shanaka. Check out the rest of the squads of both teams for the upcoming IND vs SL ODI Series 2023:
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Team Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, and Maheesh Theekshana.