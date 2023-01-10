India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023: Match Timing, How To Watch Live, Schedule, Squads

After an incredible win against the Sri Lankan men’s cricket team in the T20I series, the Indian men’s cricket team is now all set to clash with the lions, once again, in the upcoming ODI series. The 3-match India vs Sri Lanka ODI series starts on Tuesday, January 10 and ends on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Learn how you can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023 live.

On Saturday, i.e. January 7, 2023, the world witnessed a splendid performance by the men in blue. In the last and deciding T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian cricket team led by Hardik Pandya succeeded in maintaining their streak by getting the series win. Now, the team only hopes to put a similar performance forward and win the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka as well.

Let’s take a look at some important details regarding the ODI series, such as the match schedule, how to watch it live, playing squads and more.