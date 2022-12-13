SBI Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates. Check The Latest SBI FD Rates Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore. As per the bank’s official website, the revised SBI FD interest rates are effective from today, December 13, 2022. The revised interest rates will be applicable to new deposits as well as to renewals of maturing FDs. The bank had previously revised the SBI FD interest rates on October 22, 2022 .

Following the revision, the highest SBI FD interest rate is 6.75% for non-senior citizens and 7.25% for senior citizens.