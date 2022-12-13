Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates 2022: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs Kotak vs PNB vs Axis Bank

Check out the fd rates offered by SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, PNB & Axis Bank.
SBI is offering FD rates of 3.00% to 6.10% for general citizens and 3.50% to 6.90% for senior citizens across various FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
HDFC Bank offers fixed deposit with interest rates of 3.00% to 6.25% for general citizens and 3.50% to 7.10% for senior citizens across various tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
ICICI Bank offers FD interest rates of 3.00% to 6.60% to general citizens and 3.50% to 6.95% interest rates to senior citizens across tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
Kotak Mahindra bank provides FD interest rates of 2.75% to 6.50% for general citizens and 3.25% to 7.00% interest rates for senior citizens across various tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers FD interest rates of up to 3.50% to 7.00% for general citizens and 4.00% to 7.50% interest rates for senior citizens for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
Axis Bank offers FD interest rates of 3.50% to 6.50% for general citizens and 3.50% to 7.25% interest rates for senior citizens. The tenures of these FDs range from 7 days to 10 years.