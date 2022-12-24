What Is Travel Insurance And What Does It Cover?

Depending on the plan you choose, travel insurance might offer coverage for a variety of possible losses and damages. They are:

a) Unexpected Cancellations

Costs resulting from trip cancellations may be covered with the aid of travel insurance. In the event of a cancellation, the majority of hotels or cruise companies won't give you a complete refund. Most hotels may impose a cancellation fee if you do so two weeks or more before your vacation. Many cruise lines may only offer a partial refund or partial credit toward a future cruise. Most companies won't provide you with any kind of refund if you reschedule or cancel within two weeks of your trip. Unexpected events do occur, so you should have coverage just for safety.

b) Illness or Injury

When your regular health insurance does not provide coverage for medical costs overseas, travel insurance can help. Most health insurance policies don't offer complete coverage abroad, and some do not offer any insurance at all, including Medicare. If you get sick or hurt during or before your trip, travel insurance can assist cover the costs of your medical care in addition to your regular health insurance.

c) Covers Beyond The Limits Of Credit Card

Some credit cards only offer annual caps and restrictions for cancellation and interruption coverage, if any at all. Few credit cards, however, provide coverage for the most-costly travel hazards, such as emergency evacuations or medical costs, which travel insurance can pay for.

d) Lost or Delayed Luggage

Theft or loss of your luggage and passport are covered by travel insurance. This is particularly helpful if an airline misplaces your luggage because it can be very challenging to convince them to pay for lost baggage.

Additionally, if you are a foreign traveller, be aware that the DOT does not specify when luggage is considered officially lost as opposed to simply delayed. A bag is only deemed lost abroad after 21 days. Airlines are only required to provide victims of delayed bags enough money to purchase basic items like clothing, medicine, and hygiene under DOT regulations.