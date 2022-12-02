Pay Attention To The Policy When Buying Travel Insurance

A travel insurance policy is a must when going for an international holiday, but it isn’t enough to buy a policy off the shelf. There are several details that need careful attention.

An insurance cover for an international holiday might seem like an excessive precaution, but only till you actually feel the need for one. In fact, such a policy is essential to avoid the risk of significant financial costs, as expenses can be much higher in other countries.

Moreover, the choice of policy—between a floater or a multi-member individual policy—can make all the difference in the final analysis.