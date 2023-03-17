EPFO Higher Pension News: Why Are Pensions Under EPS Low For Most Employees? Govt Clarifies

The first reason for lower pensions i.e. ‘frequent withdrawals’ is beyond the government’s control and is actually at the employees' discretion, and sometimes even beyond the employees’ control, for example, when it's a medical emergency. However, one thing which can be regularised is the monthly contribution towards the pension fund under the EPS.

Hence, following a Supreme Court judgment on the matter, the EPFO higher pension option was made available to the employees. That’s when the EPFO announced a new procedure where employees with higher salaries can also opt for higher pension benefits.

According to the statement given by Minister Rameshwar Teli at the Lok Sabha, as of March 9, 2023, as many as 1,20,279 employees had already applied for the higher pension option online via the EPFO portal. Now, with the date extension till May 3, 2023, the number only seems to be going upwards.

However, to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at ₹15,000 per month, employees and employers must jointly apply for a higher pension. Under this option, the employers can deduct a sum equal to 8.33% of the ‘actual basic salary' towards pension under the EPS.

As per the new guidelines, this joint option is only available to those employees who had actual salary contributions exceeding the existing wage ceiling, did not previously exercise the joint option under para 11(3) of the pre-amendment Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) of 1995 (which has since been removed), and were members of EPS 1995 before September 1, 2014, and have remained members on or after that date.