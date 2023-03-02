EPFO Higher Pension: Apply On EPFO Portal With These 6 Easy Steps

Step 3

On the next page, you need to select the 'Application form for joint options - Joint options under erstwhile para 11 (3) and para 11 (4) of EPS 1995 for employees who were in service prior to 1st September 2014 and continued to the in service on or after 01.09.2014 but could not exercise joint option under erstwhile provision to para 11 (3) of EPS 1995 to be exercised on or before 3rd May 2023.'