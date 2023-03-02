EPFO Higher Pension: Apply On EPFO Portal With These 6 Easy Steps

Learn how to apply for a higher pension under the Employee Pension Scheme through the EPFO portal with this step-by-step guide.
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently announced that it will allow its eligible members to apply for a higher pension under the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) and extended the deadline until May 3, 2023 using the following steps.
Visit the member e-Sewa portal of the EPFO website and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.
On the homepage of the portal, you will find an option for 'Pension on higher salary: Exercise of joint option on or before May 3, 2023'. Click on that option.
On the next page, you need to select the 'Application form for joint options - Joint options under erstwhile para 11 (3) and para 11 (4) of EPS 1995 for employees who were in service prior to 1st September 2014 and continued to the in service on or after 01.09.2014 but could not exercise joint option under erstwhile provision to para 11 (3) of EPS 1995 to be exercised on or before 3rd May 2023.'
Enter the required details on the application form, including your UAN, name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and captcha.
Click on 'Get OTP' to receive a one-time password on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Enter the OTP you received and click on 'Submit' to complete the application process.