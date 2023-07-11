What’s Choking The Indian Judiciary

India has a problem with a judiciary that takes too long. The first sufferers of this inefficiency are the litigants in the country as justice delayed is justice denied. It also has macroeconomic effects . Solving this problem is critical to sectors ranging from finance to power .

The World Bank had ranked India among the worst performers when it came to enforcing contracts. Between 2017-18, when India jumped in the overall ranking from 100 to 77, it moved from 164 to 163 on the metric of enforcing contracts. This is especially worrying because lower ranks should be easier to improve, than areas where India is already closer to the global frontier. This poor performance rests on judicial efficiency and the inability to improve the functioning of the courts.

This is not due to a want of trying.

Since 1958, the law commission has dedicated eight reports to identifying and solving the problem of slow courts. Multiple government committees have been set up to solve the problem. Even the judiciary has made multiple attempts to introspect and solve the problem.

Why does India fail to solve the problem of poorly functioning courts? One reason could be that the problem has not been identified and measured correctly. Since 1958, one common reason has been forwarded for the failures of the Indian judiciary which is a low-judge-to-population ratio. But is this the correct measure to identify the functioning of the Indian court system? Another metric paints a different picture of judicial efficiency in India.

It is true that India has a low judge-to-population ratio. Compared to developed nations, India has only 21 judges per million citizens while the US has 107 judges per million. This disparity has been pointed out as the reason for judicial delays. Since 1987, the judiciary has been espousing a target of at least 50 judges per million citizens. The low ratio is compounded by vacancies in the judiciary. For example, out of the 840 positions for High Court judges, more than a third are vacant. The lower judiciary in India has vacancies of around 20 percent.

At first glance, the low judge-to-population ratio compounded by vacancies seems like a reasonable explanation for India’s slow judiciary. But, India’s judges-per-million-citizens may not be strictly comparable with advanced economies. India’s low median income means that many individuals may not be taking part in economic transactions that could lead to litigation. Even when such situations arise, many Indians may be too poor to approach the courts. Partly Indian courts are not as accessible as courts in advanced economies because of the long time it takes to resolve cases. The fact that Indian courts take longer may discourage legitimate claimants from approaching the court system, in the first place. For these reasons, there is some reason to doubt if the judge-to-population ratio accurately measures judicial efficiency.

Already, some parts of the government have moved away from this measure . The Law Commission in 2014 proposed measuring disposal rate that tracks the number of cases resolved/disposed of by a judge, and used this to determine the number of judges required to solve all the pending cases. The law commission calculated the number of judges required in the subordinate courts of different states. The results varied widely. Delhi would need only 70 more judges, that is, 27% of strength in 2012, in the lower judiciary, but Bihar would require 1,624 new judges, that is, 262% of 2012 strength, if pending cases needed to be solved within three years. Some courts have proposed modification of this disposal rate model by adding other variables like the complexity of the cases, or the judicial time taken per case. However, the results do not vary significantly.

This new method of measurement is superior to the older system of comparing India to other (developed) countries in terms of judges per million. However, this method does not allow a comparison between the Indian judiciary and other nations. This is because the disposal rate merely calculates the number of additional judges needed to clear the backlog of cases, at the current judicial efficiency. The efficiency of the current judicial system is considered a constant factor in these measures.

Measuring the efficiency of a system requires a comparison with other systems or a hypothetical best-case scenario. However, unlike with computers and engines, there is no hypothetical efficiency limit for the judiciary. India’s judicial efficiency can be measured against other countries, but using a different denominator. For instance, measuring judges per 10,000 cases filed.