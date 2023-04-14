Improving Incentives For Airport Managers In India

Last month, SKYTRAX announced the 2023 winners of the World Airport Awards. Changi Airport of Singapore took the top spot. But to find India’s airports in the list, one had to scroll far down below. Delhi airport was ranked 37th, while Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai’s airports were at 61st, 63rd and 65th positions respectively. What is amiss?

In their evaluation, SKYTRAX considers (i) ease of access to the airport, (ii) comfort and cleanliness of the terminal, (iii) screening times at check-in, security and immigration counters, and (v) baggage screening and delivery times.

While India’s airports have done well with cleanliness— Delhi airport was ranked as the second cleanest in Asia after Beijing— they are faltering on the other metrics. For example, when it comes to connectivity and access, none of the Indian airports are connected to the city by metro rail except Delhi and Chennai. This forces the consumer to rely on road transport to reach the airport, which increases travel time and congestion.

The other problems of airports in India are management related. In recent weeks, we have seen a surge in delays in entering the airport, check-in, security and baggage collection. These are problems which are within the control of the management of an airport.

The best airports in the SKYTRAX survey are in Europe (Zurich, Madrid, Paris), which often guarantee one-hour transit times. A passenger could reliably arrive at, say Zurich, on a flight from Mumbai, clear customs and immigration, change to the Schengen terminal and board a connecting flight to their final European destination, all within one hour. Their bags will reliably arrive at their final European destination.

In contrast, we have repeatedly seen passengers in India reach the front of the airport one hour before the flight, and fail to make it to their flight. We see airlines sending messages to passengers, requesting them to arrive at the airport a full two to three hours before the flight. The time overheads at the two airports, Mumbai and Delhi, now exceed the time spent flying from Mumbai to Delhi. All this overhead is the consequence of management decisions at airports.

Why are Indian airports succeeding with the hardware (building imposing structures), but struggling with the software (the human capabilities of management)? Economic thinking always suggests going upstream from the phenomenon at hand to the incentives that shape this behaviour.