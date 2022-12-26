Unexpected Surge In Air Passenger Traffic Clogged Airports, Says Scindia

The number of daily air passengers at airports unexpectedly reached all-time highs in December, leading to congestion at major airports, according to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia.

“I do not think that anyone had put in place a thinking that we'll be reaching new highs this season,” Scindia told BQ Prime. “Now that led to a tremendous amount of clogging.”

The minister said the pre-Covid high was 4.15 lakh passengers per day, which was breached successively for seven to 10 days, hitting 4.28 lakh passengers per day during the peak. “There has been a huge urge for people to fly, and that's a great thing.”

Complaints of people missing flights despite reaching the airport on time, huge crowds, passengers jumping queues, and overwhelmed staff at major airports flooded social media as the infrastructure failed to manage a surge in flyers, driven by the festive season and revenge travel after the pandemic.