Union Health Ministry Announces New Rules For International Travellers Flying To India

The department of health and family welfare has announced the latest rules or guidelines for international travellers by categorizing them into three different stages of travel - while planning for travel, during travel, and on arrival. Let’s take a look at these in detail.

New Rules To Follow While Planning To Travel To India

All travellers planning to fly to India in the near future should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country.

New Rules To Follow While Travelling To India

During travelling, passengers onboarding international flights to India must follow in-flight announcements about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures such as wearing masks and physical distancing, wherever necessary. Any passenger showing symptoms of COVID-19 during travel should follow the standard protocol i.e. wear a mask, stay isolated and segregated from other passengers during travel and get shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment.

New Rules To Follow On Arrival In India

Once the flight lands in India, all passengers should ensure physical distancing while de-boarding the flight. All passengers will have to undergo thermal screening by health officials at entry points. If anyone is found to be symptomatic during screening, they’ll be immediately isolated while being taken to a designated medical facility.