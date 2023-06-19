PM Modi's US Visit: Here’s The Complete Schedule Of Prime Minister's Visit From June 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official State visit to the USA from June 21-24.
Following an invitation from United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the country on June 21.
The visit will commence in New York, where the Prime Minister will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.
In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.
This will be PM Modi's first State visit to the US in 9 years. Before him, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited the US in November 2009.
He will then travel to Washington D.C. for meetings, address a Joint Sitting of the U.S. Congress, and engage with the Indian diaspora.
After that, PM Modi will travel to Egypt on June 24 to meet President Sisi and some prominent Egyptian personalities as well as the Indian Communities in Egypt.
Before his arrival to the U.S., many prominent leaders from the country have shared welcome messages for Narendra Modi.
U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler posted a video message on Twitter highlighting the importance of Modi's visit and what he holds for the US-India partnership.
I am delighted that Honorable Prime Minister of India @narendramodi will be paying a historic State Visit to the United States next week. The US-India partnership is one of the most defining and consequential partnerships of the 21st century. Jai Hind! And God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/8xpQC3w3c6— Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) June 15, 2023
Missouri Governor Mike Parson also shared a video message on Twitter welcoming PM Narendra Modi -
He wrote, "On behalf of all #Missourians, I want to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to our great country."
âOn behalf of all #Missourians, I want to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to our great countryâ. Thank you, Governor @GovParsonMO for highlighting our shared interests in promoting security, stability & economic prosperity. #USWelcomesModi #IndiaUSAPartnershipâ¦ pic.twitter.com/1pFOejaRmZ— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 15, 2023
Gina Riamondo, US Secretary of Commerce met Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India Dr. P.K. Mishra and discussed US-India partnerships ahead of PM's visit.
On Monday, I met with Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India Dr. P.K. Mishra. We had a productive discussion on ðºð¸ â ð®ð³ partnerships and Prime Minister Modiâs upcoming visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/wNcoOuOM1O— Secretary Gina Raimondo (@SecRaimondo) May 24, 2023
Here Is The Full Schedule Of PM Modi's Visit To US
On June 21:
PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.
Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2023
Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally. https://t.co/QjPUZemOeo
Award-winning International Singer Mary Millben will perform during the official state visit of PM Narendra Modi to the US. On June 18, she took to Twitter to announce her performance after being formally invited by Her Excellency Ruchira Kamobj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations. She will also attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Prime Minister Modi on the UNHQ North Lawn.
WASHINGTON, D.C. â Award-winning International Singer @MaryMillben will make appearances in New York and in Washington, D.C. for the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic ofÂ IndiaÂ to the United States June 21-23, 2023. Formally invited by Herâ¦ pic.twitter.com/FpHGcCMpU5— Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) June 18, 2023
On June 22:
PM Narendra Modi will visit Washington D.C. for a ceremonial welcome at the White House and will meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.
As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India (MEA) - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi on evening of June 22.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of PM Modi on evening of June 22: MEA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2023
Prime Minister Modi will then address joint sitting of the US Congress. He has been invited by Congressional Leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer
PM Modi to address joint sitting of US Congress on June 22: MEA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2023
On June 23:
On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken.
In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora, according to a MEA statement.
On June 23, PM Modi will be hosted at luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken: MEA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2023
On June 24 - 25:
PM Modi will depart from the United States on June 24 and will be visiting Cairo on June 24-25 for a state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt. This invitation was extended by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during India's Republic Day celebrations in January 2023, where he was the Chief Guest.
Indians living in United States are thrilled by the news of PM Modi's visit. Vikas Khanna, renowned Indian chef who resides in the US shared his sentiments around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.
So proud of Indiaâs impact in the World.— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 16, 2023
From Yoga to cuisine to technology to education to science to arts to entertainmentâ¦..and beyondð®ð³ ðºð¸ @IndianEmbassyUS@Yoshita_Singh@ANI@IndiainNewYork#HistoricStateVisit2023#PMStateVisit2023#PMStateVisitUSA#IndiaUSAPartnershipâ¦ pic.twitter.com/OGLLRraJUj