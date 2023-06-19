PM Modi's US Visit: Here’s The Complete Schedule Of Prime Minister's Visit From June 21

Following an invitation from United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the country on June 21.

The visit will commence in New York, where the Prime Minister will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

This will be PM Modi's first State visit to the US in 9 years. Before him, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited the US in November 2009.

He will then travel to Washington D.C. for meetings, address a Joint Sitting of the U.S. Congress, and engage with the Indian diaspora.

After that, PM Modi will travel to Egypt on June 24 to meet President Sisi and some prominent Egyptian personalities as well as the Indian Communities in Egypt.