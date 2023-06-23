PM Modi Tops The List Of Most Popular Global Leaders

The latest approval ratings released by US-based consulting firm, Morning Consult is based on data collected from June 14-20, 2023

Updated On 07:53 AM IST, 23 Jun 2023

The approval rating rankings are based on a methodology that involves calculating a seven-day moving average of responses from adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying depending on the country.

Narendra Modi - India

Prime Minister of India continues to hold the crown of being the world's most popular leader, with an impressive approval rating of 75 percent.

Alain Berset - Switzerland

President of the Swiss Confederation ranks 2nd with an approval rating of 60 percent.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador - Mexico

President of Mexico ranks 3rd with an approval rating of 59 percent.

Anthony Albanese - Australia

Prime Minister of Australia ranks 4th with an approval rating of 54 percent.

Giorgia Meloni - Italy

Prime Minister of Italy ranks 5th with an approval rating of 52 percent.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva - Brazil

President of Brazil ranks 6th with an approval rating of 51 percent.

Pedro Sánchez - Spain

Prime Minister of Spain ranks 7th with an approval rating of 40 percent.

Joe Biden - U.S.

President of the United States Of America ranks 8th with an approval rating of 40 percent.

Justin Trudeau - Canada

Prime Minister of Canada ranks 9th with an approval rating of 40 percent.

Alexander De Croo - Belgium

Prime Minister of Belgium ranks 10th with an approval rating of 39 percent.

Leo Varadkar - Ireland

Prime Minister of Ireland ranks 11th with an approval rating of 36 percent.

Olaf Scholz - Germany

Chancellor of Germany ranks 12th with an approval rating of 32 percent.

Karl Nehammer - Austria

Chancellor of Austria ranks 13th with an approval rating of 31 percent.

Ulf Kristersson - Sweden

Prime Minister of Sweden ranks 14th with an approval rating of 31 percent.

Rishi Sunak - U.K.

Prime Minister of United Kingdom ranks 15th with an approval rating of 31 percent.

Mateusz Morawiecki - Poland

Prime Minister of Poland ranks 16th with an approval rating of 30 percent.

Jonas Gahr Støre - Norway

Prime Minister of Norway ranks 17th with an approval rating of 30 percent.

Emmanuel Macron - France

President of France ranks 18th with an approval rating of 26 percent.

Fumio Kishida - Japan

Prime Minister of Japan ranks 19th with an approval rating of 25 percent.

Mark Rutte - Netherlands

Prime Minister of the Netherlands ranks 20th with an approval rating of 25 percent.

Yoon Seok-youl - South Korea

President of South Korea ranks 21st with an approval rating of 22 percent.

Petr Fiala - Czech Republic

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic ranks 22nd with an approval rating of 20 percent.

