PM Modi Tops The List Of Most Popular Global Leaders

The latest approval ratings released by US-based consulting firm, Morning Consult is based on data collected from June 14-20, 2023
The approval rating rankings are based on a methodology that involves calculating a seven-day moving average of responses from adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying depending on the country.
Prime Minister of India continues to hold the crown of being the world's most popular leader, with an impressive approval rating of 75 percent.
President of the Swiss Confederation ranks 2nd with an approval rating of 60 percent.
President of Mexico ranks 3rd with an approval rating of 59 percent.
Prime Minister of Australia ranks 4th with an approval rating of 54 percent.
Prime Minister of Italy ranks 5th with an approval rating of 52 percent.
President of Brazil ranks 6th with an approval rating of 51 percent.
Prime Minister of Spain ranks 7th with an approval rating of 40 percent.
President of the United States Of America ranks 8th with an approval rating of 40 percent.
Prime Minister of Canada ranks 9th with an approval rating of 40 percent.
Prime Minister of Belgium ranks 10th with an approval rating of 39 percent.
Prime Minister of Ireland ranks 11th with an approval rating of 36 percent.
Chancellor of Germany ranks 12th with an approval rating of 32 percent.
Chancellor of Austria ranks 13th with an approval rating of 31 percent.
Prime Minister of Sweden ranks 14th with an approval rating of 31 percent.
Prime Minister of United Kingdom ranks 15th with an approval rating of 31 percent.
Prime Minister of Poland ranks 16th with an approval rating of 30 percent.
Prime Minister of Norway ranks 17th with an approval rating of 30 percent.
President of France ranks 18th with an approval rating of 26 percent.
Prime Minister of Japan ranks 19th with an approval rating of 25 percent.
Prime Minister of the Netherlands ranks 20th with an approval rating of 25 percent.
President of South Korea ranks 21st with an approval rating of 22 percent.
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic ranks 22nd with an approval rating of 20 percent.