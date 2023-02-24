IDFC Mutual Fund To Launch India's First International Debt Fund

In 2022, the 1-year US treasury yields have increased from 0.38% to 4.65%, making it a good time to invest in US debt instruments.

And, while US treasuries trade at lower yields compared to the Government of India debt papers, having exposure to US debt is now relatively more attractive, with the gap between the two narrowing down. Since January 2022, this yield gap between the two has narrowed from around 400 basis points to 227 basis points.

Since the IDFC US Treasury Bond 0-1 Year FOF will invest in US treasuries that will mature in up to one year’s time, it will be low-risk from an interest rate risk perspective. This international debt fund by IDFC MF has a modified duration of 0.30. This means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund’s net asset value (NAV) will fall by only 0.30%, and vice versa.