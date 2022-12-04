What Are Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)? Learn More About This Investment Instrument

ETFs can be divided into the following categories:

Equity ETFs: These are ETFs that generally invest into company stocks and other forms of company equity.

Gold ETFs: These are ETFs that only invest into physical gold assets. Purchasing gold assets means you own the physical gold through paperwork.

Debt ETFs: These are ETFs that generally invest only into debt securities like government securities and debentures.



Currency EFTs: These are ETFs that mainly contain a combination of different nations' currencies and the value of the ETF goes up and down depending on the exchange rates of currencies that are in the ETF.

