Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Oil, Greenlam Industries, Emami

Asian markets are set to follow U.S. equities higher as concerns over financial stability ease as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision later on Wednesday.

Contracts for the S&P 500 were flat after the index advanced 1.3% on Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lifted 1.4% as the two U.S. benchmarks posted a second day of gains.

Banks enjoyed relief after days of turmoil that triggered last week’s 15% rout in an index of U.S. lenders. UBS Group AG rose as investors focused on the upside of its Credit Suisse Group AG takeover.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries were trading at 3.59%. Crude prices were trading around $75-mark, while Bitcoin was hovering around 28,000-level.

At 6:12 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.11% at 17,163.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, held on to gains through the day and advanced after midday to end higher.

The Indian rupee pared gains against the U.S. dollar to close lower amid speculation of a possible dovish U.S. Fed at the upcoming policy meeting this week.

Foreign investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for ninth day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 1,454.63 crore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the ninth consecutive day as they bought equities worth Rs 1,946.06 crore. Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, selling equities Rs 50,147.64 crore.