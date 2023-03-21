TVS Electronics — Focus On Product Diversification To Drive Growth: ICICI Direct
TVS Electronics will be foraying into box-build printers and printed circuit board assembly majorly for exports.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
We met the management of TVS Electronics Ltd. to get an insight into the company and its future plans.
Key highlights -
As of nine months-FY23, products and solutions segment contributes 68% to the topline while the remaining 32% contribution comes from the customer support services segment.
Under the products and solutions segment, ~65% of revenue is derived from the retail industry while the remaining contribution is derived from the banking, financial services and insurance, government and logistics industry.
As part of its future growth strategy, the company plans to strengthen its offering from only hardware devices to bundle offering of hardware devices along with software solutions. With this shift, the management aims to increase wallet share of existing customers and acquire new customers.
To strengthen its foray into bundled services, TVS Electronics acquired two companies namely Swiftomatic (RoyalPoS) and GTID Solutions.
According to the management, going forward, the customer services segment will be driven by business-to-consumer segment wherein the company will provide repair services to consumers directly. This is likely to result in an improvement in segment Ebit margin.
TVS Electronics will be foraying into box-build printers and printed circuit board assembly majorly for exports. For the same, the company will be setting up 10-12 surface mount technology lines in the next three years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.