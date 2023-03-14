Stocks To Watch: GAIL (India), Sun TV Network, NMDC, Tata Chemicals, Axita Cotton

Asian markets extended declines on Tuesday while bonds rallied in early trading as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to reverberate across global markets.

The S&P 500 closed down 0.2% on Monday, after bouncing between gains and losses amid a rout in bank shares while the policy-sensitive Nasdaq climbed 0.8%, the most in over a week. The fallout from SVB’s collapse prompted President Joe Biden to promise stronger regulation of U.S. lenders, while reassuring depositors that their money is safe.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined to 3.55%. Crude prices were trading around $80-mark, while Bitcoin was trading around 24,000-level.

At 5:47 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.02% at 17,176.

Both Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed around 1.5% lower as banking, telecom, and automobile stocks led the decline.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar for the second day in a row on account of weak show from domestic equities and substantial forex outflow.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the Third day in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,546.86 crore, while the domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the third day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,418.58 crore.